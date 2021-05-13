Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,887,000 after purchasing an additional 265,871 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 395,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $366,467.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358,621 shares in the company, valued at $600,645,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,127,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,159,461. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.