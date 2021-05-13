BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.78.
Shares of IFC traded down C$2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$160.02. 138,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$22.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$123.78 and a 52 week high of C$167.81.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
