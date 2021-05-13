BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.78.

Shares of IFC traded down C$2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$160.02. 138,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$22.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$123.78 and a 52 week high of C$167.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.7799997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

