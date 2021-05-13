BMO Capital Markets Cuts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $248.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYDGF. Desjardins increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.67.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $$182.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $140.93 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.51.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

