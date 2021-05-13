BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Market Perform

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $377.88. 70,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,539. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

