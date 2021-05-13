BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Market Perform

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.
DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $377.88. 70,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,539. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
