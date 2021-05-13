BMO Capital Markets Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.31.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 106,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,936. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.