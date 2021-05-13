BOMB (BOMB) Trading 33% Lower Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $325,330.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00005931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.16 or 0.99817477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00219311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004318 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 907,426 coins and its circulating supply is 906,638 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

