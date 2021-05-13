Bonfida (FIDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.47 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00005856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $74.47 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonfida has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonfida Coin Trading

