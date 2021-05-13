BonusCloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.04 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 114.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

