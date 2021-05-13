Boosted Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $20.14 or 0.00041232 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $17,915.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00231781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.67 or 0.01117113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.01173588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

