Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $7.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.61. 36,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,364. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

