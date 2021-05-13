Bottos (BTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,048.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $41,048.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00088113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.72 or 0.01068545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00111594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

