Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 118,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,978. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

