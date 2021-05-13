Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $36,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.13. 5,754,102 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.