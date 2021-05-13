Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.78% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 392,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $49.92.

