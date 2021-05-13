Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 6,682 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.