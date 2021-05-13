Bounty0x 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,673.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $786,765.60 and approximately $52,673.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00088325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.06 or 0.01068797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00068494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00111753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00061105 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars.

