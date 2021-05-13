Bouygues (BOUYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Bouygues to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOUYF stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Bouygues’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

