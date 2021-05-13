BOX Token Price Hits $0.0405 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $47.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00274055 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars.

