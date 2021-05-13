Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $$182.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $140.93 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.51.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

