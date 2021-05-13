Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF remained flat at $$182.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average is $173.51.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

