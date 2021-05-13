Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$240.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$250.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.10.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$217.61. 137,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$220.86.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

