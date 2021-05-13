Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$248.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$217.61. 137,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$220.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.