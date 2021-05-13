Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$265.00 to C$260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$251.10.

TSE:BYD traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$217.61. 137,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$225.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$220.86. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

