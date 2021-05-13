Brady (BRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRC opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. Brady has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $144,422.19. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

