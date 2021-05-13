BrainsWay (BWAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.39. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

