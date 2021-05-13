Bread (BRD) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00085750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.52 or 0.01039003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00067748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00111624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059874 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

