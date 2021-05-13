Brent Hatzis-Schoch Sells 4,078 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94.

BDTX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.56. 368,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

