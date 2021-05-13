Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 4.60 (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.32) on Thursday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

