Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 330.11 ($4.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.85. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 352 ($4.60).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

