Brian Battison Sells 43,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,979.80.

Brian Battison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,159. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.60 million and a PE ratio of 50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.86.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

