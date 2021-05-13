Brian K. Ferraioli Acquires 2,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian K. Ferraioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of Vistra stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00.

VST stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 6,649,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 543,999 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 200.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 113,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vistra by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

