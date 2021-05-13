Brian Watt Sells 2,016 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.60. 79,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Innospec by 1,557.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 580,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $29,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Innospec by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Innospec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 214,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,775,000 after purchasing an additional 164,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

