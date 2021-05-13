Bridge Mutual Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $33.86 million and $571,925.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

