Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.81

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $21.71. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 139,853 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.
About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
