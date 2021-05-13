Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.81

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $21.71. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 139,853 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bridgford Foods by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

