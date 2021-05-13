Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

