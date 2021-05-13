Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $59.76. 7,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,617. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 107.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

