BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of STX opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.