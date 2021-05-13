BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.