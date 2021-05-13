BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.20 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.