BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

