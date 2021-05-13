BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.64 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

