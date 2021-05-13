BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of KE by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,038,000 after buying an additional 2,901,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 92.7% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $205,388,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of KE stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

