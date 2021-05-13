BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.