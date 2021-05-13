BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,447 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

