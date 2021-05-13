BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 564 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equifax by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $233.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

