BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 918 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,630 shares of company stock worth $10,303,335. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

