BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,116 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

