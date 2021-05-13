BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Hess by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Hess by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hess by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

