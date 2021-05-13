Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the lowest is ($1.45). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $24,691,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AGIO opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

