Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.11. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

